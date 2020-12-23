13:07
230 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 79,659 in total

At least 230 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 71 people got infected in Bishkek, 4 — in Osh city, 71 — in Chui region, 24 — in Osh region, 36— in Issyk-Kul region, 7 — in Jalal-Abad region, 6 — in Talas region, 2 — in Naryn region and 9 — in Batken region.

In total, 79,659 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
