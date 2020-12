A spruce fell on a man in Ak-Suu district, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. He died. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The man, 34, was cutting spruce trees on December 22 at about 18.30 at Jyrgalan mine. One tree fell on him.

Rescuers pulled the body out from under the tree and handed it over to relatives.