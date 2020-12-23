Japarov: We have 3 branches of power - Parliament, President, Government

We have three branches of power: Parliament, President and Government. Candidate for presidency in Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview posted on YouTube channel.

«You spoke for strengthening the presidential power in the new draft Constitution. Do you think this is right or wrong? » Sadyr Japarov was asked.

«Today we have three branches of power: Parliament, President and Government. We must form the system so that only one branch of power decides personnel issues. And today we have three branches of power that decide,» he replied.

The state power in Kyrgyzstan is exercised on the basis of principle of separation between legislative, executive and judicial ones.

This principle implies division of state power into the legislative body (writing, preparing and correction of bills), the executive body (execution of the adopted law), and the judicial system (control over execution of the adopted laws).

Sadyr Japarov did not mention the judicial system at all.