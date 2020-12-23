11:37
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency to open polyclinics in Kyrgyzstan

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) will open polyclinics in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

On December 21, Ruslan Kazakbaev received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Cengiz Firat.

The Turkish side confirmed that it would continue cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in the field of healthcare and was ready to provide the brotherly Kyrgyz people with the necessary assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

«In particular, Cengiz Firat announced readiness of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) to implement a project to open, repair and equip polyclinics in the regions of Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.

In addition, the Turkish Ambassador noted that the Minister of Health of Turkey, after the end of the coronavirus pandemic, will visit Kyrgyzstan to officially open the Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship with a group of business representatives in the healthcare sector, who in turn will take part in the Issyk-Kul business forum, which will take place in 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/177653/
