17:20
USD 80.60
EUR 98.47
RUB 1.08
English

Over 8,000 facts of domestic violence registered for 9 months in Kyrgyzstan

At least 8,337 cases of domestic violence were registered in Kyrgyzstan for the last nine months of 2020. The Deputy Prime Minister, Maksat Mamytkanov, announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on law, order, combating crime and corruption.

According to him, the police issued more than 7,000 protection orders. In 2019, their number reached 5,077.

«At least 324 criminal cases were initiated on the facts of domestic violence, 584 cases were initiated for the same period in 2019. According to the information from the Supreme Court, in the first half of the year, the courts received 71 cases, sentences were passed on 35 of them, 49 people are victims in these cases,» Maksat Mamytkanov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/177601/
views: 97
Print
Related
Every second killed woman dies at the hands of partner or family member
Number of domestic violence cases grows by 60 percent during pandemic
Campaign to support women-victims of violence starts in Kyrgyzstan
HRW: Gender based violence is pervasive issue in Kyrgyzstan
Two men arrested in Batken region for beating their wives
Torture of woman in Suzak: Man sentenced to probation supervision
190 domestic violence cases closed in Issyk-Kul due to reconciliation of parties
3,713 facts of domestic violence revealed in Kyrgyzstan for five months
Almost all victims of domestic violence return to husbands during quarantine
Domestic violence in Suzak: Victim refuses help of human rights defenders
Popular
Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced
Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured
Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling
UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage
22 December, Tuesday
17:06
Parliament deputies propose to revise agreement with Gazprom Parliament deputies propose to revise agreement with G...
17:00
Mirlan Bakirov resigns as Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
16:51
Over 8,000 facts of domestic violence registered for 9 months in Kyrgyzstan
16:44
School built at the expense of anti-corruption funds opened in Osh
15:04
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows to 82 soms in Kyrgyzstan