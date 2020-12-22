Over 8,000 facts of domestic violence registered for 9 months in Kyrgyzstan

At least 8,337 cases of domestic violence were registered in Kyrgyzstan for the last nine months of 2020. The Deputy Prime Minister, Maksat Mamytkanov, announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on law, order, combating crime and corruption.

According to him, the police issued more than 7,000 protection orders. In 2019, their number reached 5,077.

«At least 324 criminal cases were initiated on the facts of domestic violence, 584 cases were initiated for the same period in 2019. According to the information from the Supreme Court, in the first half of the year, the courts received 71 cases, sentences were passed on 35 of them, 49 people are victims in these cases,» Maksat Mamytkanov said.