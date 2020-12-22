Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 77.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 570,460 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 77,364,641 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (18,035,209), India (10,035,116), Brazil (7,263,619), Russia (2,850,042), Argentina (1,547,138), Germany (1,534,218), Italy (1,964,054), Spain (1,819,249), France (2,535,716), Turkey (2,043,704) and Great Britain (2,079,678).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 43,200,000.

At least 1,702,596 people died from the virus (growth by 10,874 people for 24 hours), including 319,364 people — in the USA, 187,291 — in Brazil, 146,111— in India, 69,214 — in Italy, 67,718— in the UK, and 118,598— in Mexico.

At least 79,429 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 192,579 cases — in Kazakhstan, 76,048— in Uzbekistan, 12,998 — in Tajikistan.