175 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 79,429 in total

At least 175 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, 48 people got infected in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 41 — in Chui region, 11- in Osh region, 31— in Issyk-Kul region, 12 — in Jalal-Abad region, 7 — in Talas region, 7 — in Naryn region and 16 — in Batken region.

The head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova noted at the briefing that the effective reproduction number showed a decrease below 1 in all regions. «This is a positive indicator. We would like to hope that the decrease is the effect of the population’s responsibility for their health, compliance with our recommendations and the selfless work of our health workers,» she said.

In total, 79,429 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
