New sports complex opened in Osh city at the expense of Iran

A new sports complex, built at the expense of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was opened in Osh city. The City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Construction of the facility was completed back in August this year. However, due to the epidemiological situation in the country, its opening had to be postponed indefinitely.

There are volleyball and basketball halls, halls for wrestling, gymnastics and combat sports (judo and karate), as well as fitness rooms on the territory of the complex. There are places for 200 spectators, an open-air volleyball court.

«In addition, the sports complex is equipped with modern shower cubicles; all the necessary conditions have been created to popularize sports among the population. Work has been carried out to improve the territory of the modern building,» the City Hall told 24.kg news agency.

Capsule at the construction site of this sports complex was laid on June 28, 2019. The estimated cost of construction of the facility was $ 927,800.