11:10
USD 80.60
EUR 98.47
RUB 1.08
English

New sports complex opened in Osh city at the expense of Iran

A new sports complex, built at the expense of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was opened in Osh city. The City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Construction of the facility was completed back in August this year. However, due to the epidemiological situation in the country, its opening had to be postponed indefinitely.

There are volleyball and basketball halls, halls for wrestling, gymnastics and combat sports (judo and karate), as well as fitness rooms on the territory of the complex. There are places for 200 spectators, an open-air volleyball court.

«In addition, the sports complex is equipped with modern shower cubicles; all the necessary conditions have been created to popularize sports among the population. Work has been carried out to improve the territory of the modern building,» the City Hall told 24.kg news agency.

Capsule at the construction site of this sports complex was laid on June 28, 2019. The estimated cost of construction of the facility was $ 927,800.
link: https://24.kg/english/177489/
views: 149
Print
Related
EAEU countries build up trade with Iran despite coronavirus
Association of Kyrgyz Traditional Sports established in Kyrgyzstan
Foreign Minister assures Iranian Ambassador of legitimacy of government
Seven athletes awarded title of Master of Sports in Kyrgyzstan
Iran renders humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Outdoor sports grounds resume work in Bishkek
National Anti-Doping Center established in Kyrgyzstan
Runner covers over 400 kilometers for five days in Kyrgyzstan
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Iran talk over the phone
Three Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Iran
Popular
Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced
Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured
Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling
UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage
22 December, Tuesday
10:04
Dzhil-Chyrak coal deposit in Kyrgyzstan put up for auction Dzhil-Chyrak coal deposit in Kyrgyzstan put up for auct...
09:53
New sports complex opened in Osh city at the expense of Iran
09:45
Qatari Foundation builds 14 houses for single mothers in Ozernoye village
09:39
Bishkek City Hall restricts traffic movement on Ala-Too square at night
09:21
Kyrgyz journalist featured in UN book about successful people changing the world
21 December, Monday
18:10
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups
17:48
Murder of prosecutor in Batken: Sadyr Japarov promises case revision
17:19
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan
16:58
Criminal case opened after fire at Target gun shop