Kyrgyz journalist featured in UN book about successful people changing the world

Kyrgyz journalist Cholpon Orozobekova was included in the UN anniversary book «126 Heart Beats for International Geneva». It was published in English and French.

The book tells the stories of the life and work of successful people of different nationalities. «Each of them changes our world. They go their own way, improving our lives»- this is the idea of ​​the book. Kyrgyzstan is represented in it by a journalist, director of Bulan Institute Cholpon Orozobekova.

The book was published on the occasion of the 100anniversary of the UN. The first meeting of the League of Nations was held on November 15, 1920 in Geneva, later the organization was transformed into the UN.

Cholpon Orozobekova has been heading Bulan Institute for the third year. Prior to that, she got a master’s degree in international security and political science in Geneva and worked for various international organizations.

Bulan Institute conducts researches on terrorism, religious extremism and human rights protection and publishes them in English.