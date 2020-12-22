09:41
USD 80.60
EUR 98.47
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyz journalist featured in UN book about successful people changing the world

Kyrgyz journalist Cholpon Orozobekova was included in the UN anniversary book «126 Heart Beats for International Geneva». It was published in English and French.

The book tells the stories of the life and work of successful people of different nationalities. «Each of them changes our world. They go their own way, improving our lives»- this is the idea of ​​the book. Kyrgyzstan is represented in it by a journalist, director of Bulan Institute Cholpon Orozobekova.

The book was published on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the UN. The first meeting of the League of Nations was held on November 15, 1920 in Geneva, later the organization was transformed into the UN.

Cholpon Orozobekova has been heading Bulan Institute for the third year. Prior to that, she got a master’s degree in international security and political science in Geneva and worked for various international organizations.

Bulan Institute conducts researches on terrorism, religious extremism and human rights protection and publishes them in English.
link: https://24.kg/english/177484/
views: 62
Print
Related
Rape of 13-year-old girl: UN calls on Kyrgyzstan to end impunity
Government of Kyrgyzstan hopes for UN assistance in presidential elections
UN to allocate $ 25 million to Kyrgyzstan to cope with post-COVID-19 crisis
Foreign Ministry asks UN to increase assistance to Kyrgyzstan due to COVID-19
UN call on Sadyr Japarov to respect the Constitution and human rights
UN Secretary-General's Special Representative to arrive in Bishkek
UN considers Sooronbai Jeenbekov as representative of constitutional authority
UN concerned about attacks on objects of foreign investors in Kyrgyzstan
UN Secretary-General is closely monitoring situation in Kyrgyzstan
UN Secretary-General: There is no end in sight to the spread of the virus
Popular
Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced
Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured
Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling
UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage
22 December, Tuesday
09:39
Bishkek City Hall restricts traffic movement on Ala-Too square at night Bishkek City Hall restricts traffic movement on Ala-To...
09:21
Kyrgyz journalist featured in UN book about successful people changing the world
09:11
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 42 international observers
21 December, Monday
18:10
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups
17:48
Murder of prosecutor in Batken: Sadyr Japarov promises case revision
17:19
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan
16:58
Criminal case opened after fire at Target gun shop
16:45
Smuggling of 37 tons of fuel and lubricants into Kyrgyzstan prevented