Murder of prosecutor in Batken: Sadyr Japarov promises case revision

Presidential candidate Sadyr Japarov again promised relatives of the convict Melis Kalykov that the criminal case on the murder of a prosecutor of Batken, Anarbai Mamazhakypov, would be reviewed. He stated it at a meeting with voters.

The sister of the accused Damira Kalykova told 24.kg news agency that the appeal of her relative to the presidential candidate during his campaign meeting with residents of the region was caught on video.

«God willing, after I take office, we will review the case,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Damira Kalykova reminded that the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev had previously met with the relatives of the convict. «We told Kamchybek Tashiev about our case, he promised to help. At the very least, contribute to the fair investigation we have been striving for the past two years. But so far the matter has not got off the ground,» she said.

Prosecutor of Batken region, Anarbai Mamazhakypov, was killed in Batken on November 18, 2018. His burnt body was found outside the city. The police detained an employee of the local capital construction department on suspicion of murder.