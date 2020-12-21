Resident of Novopokrovka village arrested for storage of 3 kg of marijuana

Employees of the State Service on Drug Control of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Ata district of Kyrgyzstan detained a 40-year-old man suspected of illegal drug possession. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

«At least 3 kilograms of 200 grams of marijuana were found and seized on December 4 in Novopokrovka village, Issyk-Ata district, during a search in the house of the detainee,» the police said.

The owner of the house, who stored the drugs was placed in the temporary detention center. An investigation is underway.