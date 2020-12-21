13:53
Resident of Novopokrovka village arrested for storage of 3 kg of marijuana

Employees of the State Service on Drug Control of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Ata district of Kyrgyzstan detained a 40-year-old man suspected of illegal drug possession. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

«At least 3 kilograms of 200 grams of marijuana were found and seized on December 4 in Novopokrovka village, Issyk-Ata district, during a search in the house of the detainee,» the police said.

The owner of the house, who stored the drugs was placed in the temporary detention center. An investigation is underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/177389/
views: 113
