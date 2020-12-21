Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 76.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,872,893 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 76,794,181 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (17,840,080), India (10,031,223), Brazil (7,238,600), Russia (2,821,125), Argentina (1,541,285), Germany (1,514,962), Italy (1,953,185), Spain (1,797,236), France (2,529,756), Turkey (2,024,601) and Great Britain (2,046,161).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 43,200,000. The figure grew by 812,985 people for 3 days.

At least 1,691,722 people died from the virus (growth by 29,933 people for 3 days), including 317,667 people — in the USA, 186,764 — in Brazil, 145,477— in India, 68,799 — in Italy, 67,503— in the UK, and 118,202— in Mexico.

At least 79,254 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 191,650 cases — in Kazakhstan, 75,933— in Uzbekistan, 12,960 — in Tajikistan.