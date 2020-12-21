12:23
USD 80.70
EUR 98.94
RUB 1.10
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 76.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,872,893 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 76,794,181 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (17,840,080), India (10,031,223), Brazil (7,238,600), Russia (2,821,125), Argentina (1,541,285), Germany (1,514,962), Italy (1,953,185), Spain (1,797,236), France (2,529,756), Turkey (2,024,601) and Great Britain (2,046,161).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 43,200,000. The figure grew by 812,985 people for 3 days.

At least 1,691,722 people died from the virus (growth by 29,933 people for 3 days), including 317,667 people — in the USA, 186,764 — in Brazil, 145,477— in India, 68,799 — in Italy, 67,503— in the UK, and 118,202— in Mexico.

At least 79,254 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 191,650 cases — in Kazakhstan, 75,933— in Uzbekistan, 12,960 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/177387/
views: 45
Print
Related
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
4,030 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 520 - in serious condition
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
132 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 79,254 in total
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
4,245 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 561 - in serious condition
Four patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
232 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 78,911 in total
Kyrgyzstan interested in Russian vaccine against coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 74.9 million people globally
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek
Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured
Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced
Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling
21 December, Monday
12:22
Resident of Novopokrovka village arrested for storage of 3 kg of marijuana Resident of Novopokrovka village arrested for storage o...
12:11
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 76.7 million people globally
12:00
Truck overturns on Bishkek-Osh highway
11:55
New passports of Kyrgyzstan can solve U.S. sanctions issue
11:50
$160,000 extorted from parliament member Kubanychbek Zhumaliev