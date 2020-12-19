Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling

Russia will allocate up to 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan in 2021-2022 to create a system for goods labeling. Order of the Government, signed by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin and published on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers, says.

«To allocate the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia budgetary funds from the federal budget in the amount of up to 623,402 million rubles to finance the costs associated with implementation of measures for the provision of gratuitous technical assistance by the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic in order to create a system for labeling of goods by identification means in the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

Earlier, representative of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Akmatov informed about introduction of marking of goods of light industry by Russia from January 1, 2021.