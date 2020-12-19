15:56
USD 80.70
EUR 98.94
RUB 1.10
English

Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling

Russia will allocate up to 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan in 2021-2022 to create a system for goods labeling. Order of the Government, signed by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin and published on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers, says.

«To allocate the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia budgetary funds from the federal budget in the amount of up to 623,402 million rubles to finance the costs associated with implementation of measures for the provision of gratuitous technical assistance by the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic in order to create a system for labeling of goods by identification means in the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

Earlier, representative of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Akmatov informed about introduction of marking of goods of light industry by Russia from January 1, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/177298/
views: 71
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan interested in Russian vaccine against coronavirus
Russia extends period of stay of migrants without renewal of documents
Father Frost to bring gift from the Kremlin to Kyrgyz schoolboy
Russia regards expanding of labeling of goods agreement as necessary
Russia donates mobile laboratory to Kyrgyzstan
Talant Mamytov suggests State Duma Chairman to increase number of flights
Acting President Talant Mamytov to pay three-day working visit to Moscow
Vladimir Putin pleased with stabilization of situation in Kyrgyzstan
Russian universities to keep state-funded places for foreign students
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov to leave for Moscow
Popular
Issue of return of students to universities remains open Issue of return of students to universities remains open
Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan beaten and robbed in Bishkek
Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment
Sadyr Japarov: Fourth revolution is possible in Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov: Fourth revolution is possible in Kyrgyzstan
19 December, Saturday
15:29
Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan for product labeling Russia to allocate 623.4 million rubles to Kyrgyzstan f...
15:21
Gun shop fire in Bishkek: One killed, three injured
15:12
UNICEF Representative in Kyrgyzstan: Children deserve ethical media coverage
14:57
Elections 2021: Places of presidential candidates on the ballot announced
12:43
Gun shop on fire in Bishkek