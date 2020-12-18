Talant Mamytov: Effects of pandemic are the worst in the last 10 years

«Effects of the coronavirus pandemic are the worst in recent decades, which led to a significant decline in economic growth, trade volumes, an increase in budget deficit, unemployment and poverty,» the acting President of Kyrgyzstan, Talant Mamytov, said at a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States in a video conference format.

According to him, in such conditions, it is necessary to intensify coordination of joint efforts to minimize the effects of the pandemic on the economies of the CIS countries. It is necessary to maintain the pace of trade and economic cooperation, reduce existing barriers to trade, ensure unhindered transit of freight and maintain the freedom of movement of labor in the CIS space, observing all precautions.

«Work is underway in this regard, of course, but it should be stepped up in the interests of all parties. In the context of general isolation and forced closure of borders between the CIS countries, it is necessary to apply the practice of green corridors, which will allow uninterrupted trade, delivery of humanitarian goods, food products and medical products,» Talant Mamytov said.