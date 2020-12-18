17:00
Over 50,000 labor migrants return to Kyrgyzstan during pandemic

More than 50,000 labor migrants have returned to Kyrgyzstan during the pandemic. Nuriya Temirova, Chair of the Coordinating Committee Central Asia on the Move, said at a roundtable discussion dedicated to the International Migrants Day.

According to her, most of the migrants who returned to their homeland are now trying to leave again to work.

«But due to travel restrictions in many countries, including Russia, they cannot get there. According to some reports, 40 percent of Russian companies are experiencing a labor shortage. Labor migrants in Russia are working hard to earn the money spent during the pandemic,» Nuriya Temirova said.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, from August to October this year, 15 people applied for one vacancy in the Kyrgyz Republic, while last year — 4 people.
