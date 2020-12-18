Talant Mamytov tells about creation of conditions for return of migrants

Acting President, Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov sent an address on the occasion of the International Day of Migrants. The Information Policy Department of the Executive Office of President reports.

Talant Mamytov noted that 2020 became a trial for all mankind, and stressed that Kyrgyzstan was going through a number of political, economic and social changes.

«However, I want to assure you that the problems of migrant workers, issues of interaction with the diasporas, with compatriots living abroad, remain among the priorities in the policy of the country’s leadership. We face with the task of creating favorable conditions for those who wish to return to Kyrgyzstan, open a business, live and work in their native land,» Talant Mamytov said.

At the same time, work will continue to protect the interests of migrant workers and develop measures for safe migration. Talant Mamytov

He added that new formats of interaction with compatriots are being created at different levels of government — the Council on Migration Issues was created, Mekenim program is being developed, which provides an opportunity for migrants to open small and medium-sized businesses in Kyrgyzstan on preferential terms, the law on Meken Card was adopted.

The International Migrants Day is marked at the suggestion of the UN General Assembly on December 18, starting from 2000. On this day in 1990, the UN General Assembly adopted the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers.