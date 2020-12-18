Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 74.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,486,358 globally over the past two days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 74,921,288 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (17,198,633), India (9,956,557), Brazil (7,110,434), Russia (2,736,727), Argentina (1,524,372), Colombia (1,468,795), Italy (1,906,377), Spain (1,785,421), France (2,483,524), Turkey (1,955,680) and Great Britain (1,954,268).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 42,300,000. The figure grew by 756,701 people for 2 days.

At least 1,661,789 people died from the virus (growth by 27,450 people for 2 days), including 310,699 people — in the USA, 184,827 — in Brazil, 144,451— in India, 67,220 — in Italy, 66,150— in the UK, and 116,487— in Mexico.

At least 78,679 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 189,551 cases — in Kazakhstan, 75,538— in Uzbekistan, 12,852 — in Tajikistan.