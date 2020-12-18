13:54
USD 83.15
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.14
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 74.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,486,358 globally over the past two days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 74,921,288 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (17,198,633), India (9,956,557), Brazil (7,110,434), Russia (2,736,727), Argentina (1,524,372), Colombia (1,468,795), Italy (1,906,377), Spain (1,785,421), France (2,483,524), Turkey (1,955,680) and Great Britain (1,954,268).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 42,300,000. The figure grew by 756,701 people for 2 days.

At least 1,661,789 people died from the virus (growth by 27,450 people for 2 days), including 310,699 people — in the USA, 184,827 — in Brazil, 144,451— in India, 67,220 — in Italy, 66,150— in the UK, and 116,487— in Mexico.

At least 78,679 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 189,551 cases — in Kazakhstan, 75,538— in Uzbekistan, 12,852 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/177175/
views: 39
Print
Related
Eight more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
4,422 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 565 - in serious condition
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
264 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 78,679 in total
4,558 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 566 - in serious condition
Eight more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
264 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 78,415 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 73.4 million people globally
Eight more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Issue of return of students to universities remains open Issue of return of students to universities remains open
Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school
Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment Judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan detained for illegal enrichment
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan
18 December, Friday
13:43
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 74.9 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 74.9 millio...
13:31
Brother of Kamchi Kolbaev becomes President of Judo Federation
13:12
Eight more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:08
4,422 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 565 - in serious condition
13:02
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours