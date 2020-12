Eight more medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, two cases were registered in Bishkek, one — in Osh region, one — in Jalal-Abad region and four — in Issyk-Kul region.

One health worker has been discharged from hospital, 11 more — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 4,065 medical workers, 3,817 of them have recovered in the republic.