Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by one som for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan

Depreciation of the U.S. dollar continues in Kyrgyzstan. During the last 24 hours, it dropped by 1 more som.

Today the currency is bought for 81.5-81.8 soms, sold — for 81.9-82.1. Since the beginning of the week, it has dropped by 2.8 soms at once.

The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 83.35 soms (0.43 percent growth).

The euro also depreciated slightly. Today it is bought for 98.9-99.2 soms, and sold for 100.4-100.7 soms. Its official exchange rate is 101,762 soms (0.97 percent growth).