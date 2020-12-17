Ministers of Health discuss launch of production of Sputnik-V vaccine

The Ministers of Health of Kyrgyzstan and Russia Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and Mikhail Murashko discussed the main areas of cooperation in the fight against coronavirus infection and ensuring epidemiological safety. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The meeting took place in Moscow.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev thanked the Russian side for humanitarian assistance to the Kyrgyz Republic, noted the special role of a group of Russian medical specialists in overcoming the peak of coronavirus infection in the country in July.

The Health Ministers of the two states noted an increase in new cases of coronavirus infection. In this regard, they discussed adoption of joint measures and provision of medical humanitarian support to Kyrgyzstan, including the possible delivery of a vaccine.