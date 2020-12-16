Number of murders of women decreases 7 times in Kyrgyzstan for 10 years

Number of registered cases of murder of women has decreased in the republic over the past 10 years. Such data are presented in the study «Femicide. Who and how kills women in Kyrgyzstan?»

The term «femicide» means murder of a woman, usually committed by a man on the basis of hatred or gender discrimination with the connivance of the state.

The study examined the number and motives of murders of women in the country over the past 10 years.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, at least 762 criminal cases were initiated under the Article «Murder», in which a woman became a victim, from 2010 to September 2020.

«Over the past 10 years, the number of murders of women has decreased — the same dynamics is observed in general in the number of all registered murders,» the study says.

The study notes that 125 criminal cases have been initiated under the Article «Murder» in 2010, in 2015 — 79, and in 2019 — 18.