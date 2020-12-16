Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 73.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 585,280 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 73,434,930 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (16,715,260), India (9,906,165), Brazil (6,970,034), Russia (2,682,866), Argentina (1,510,203), Colombia (1,444,646), Italy (1,870,576), Spain (1,762,212), France (2,447,406), Turkey (1,898,447) and Great Britain (1,893,436).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 41,500,000. The figure grew by 305,048 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,634,339 people died from the virus (growth by 13,185 people for 24 hours), including 303,529 people — in the USA, 181,799 — in Brazil, 143,709— in India, 65,857 — in Italy, 65,006— in the UK, and 115,099— in Mexico.

At least 78,151 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 187,709 cases — in Kazakhstan, 75,241— in Uzbekistan, 12,777 — in Tajikistan.