Issue of return of students to universities remains open

Issue of return of students of the higher educational institutions to traditional form of education remains open. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva said on the air of Birinchi radio.

«The Minister of Education is negotiating with our sanitary doctors, epidemiologists, medical workers. They discuss algorithms. Opening was planned after New Year holidays, the Republican Emergency Response Center gives permission. But its decision is also based on the recommendations of doctors,» she said.

Elvira Surabaldieva added that she did not want to deceive, naming any specific dates of resumption of the work of universities in the traditional mode. «We are awaiting a response from epidemiologists,» she said.