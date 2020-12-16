14:30
USD 82.99
EUR 100.78
RUB 1.13
English

Issue of return of students to universities remains open

Issue of return of students of the higher educational institutions to traditional form of education remains open. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva said on the air of Birinchi radio.

«The Minister of Education is negotiating with our sanitary doctors, epidemiologists, medical workers. They discuss algorithms. Opening was planned after New Year holidays, the Republican Emergency Response Center gives permission. But its decision is also based on the recommendations of doctors,» she said.

Elvira Surabaldieva added that she did not want to deceive, naming any specific dates of resumption of the work of universities in the traditional mode. «We are awaiting a response from epidemiologists,» she said.
link: https://24.kg/english/176878/
views: 193
Print
Related
Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school
UNICEF calls on governments to prioritize reopening of schools
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Russian universities to keep state-funded places for foreign students
Almost a third of school students in Bishkek not covered by distance education
Prosecutor General's Office gets equipment for distance learning of employees
Universities of Kyrgyzstan to teach some subjects offline
Quality of education dropped after switch to distance learning in Kyrgyzstan
Teachers forced to borrow money to buy smartphones for distance learning
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021 Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
16 December, Wednesday
14:29
Talant Mamytov congratulates President of Kazakhstan on Independence Day Talant Mamytov congratulates President of Kazakhstan on...
14:22
Detained with drugs ex-employee of SCNS to be placed in detention center
14:06
Woman with counterfeit dollars detained in Bishkek
14:00
Body of homeless man found in Bishkek
13:49
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 73.4 million people globally