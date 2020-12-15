18:39
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 72.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 628,016 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 72,849,650 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (16,519,462), India (9,906,165), Brazil (6,927,145), Russia (2,656,601), Argentina (1,503,222), Colombia (1,434,516), Italy (1,855,737), Spain (1,751,884), France (2,433,859), Turkey (1,866,345) and Great Britain (1,874,867).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 48,200,000. The figure grew by 319,787 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,621,154 people died from the virus (growth by 9,140 people for 24 hours), including 300,479 people — in the USA, 181,835 — in Brazil, 143,709— in India, 65,011 — in Italy, 64,500— in the UK, and 114,298— in Mexico.

At least 77,910 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 186,960 cases — in Kazakhstan, 75,094— in Uzbekistan, 12,741 — in Tajikistan.
