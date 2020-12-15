Team of Kyrgyzstan takes 4th place at World Cup in Greco-Roman wrestling

The national team of Kyrgyzstan took the fourth place at the World Cup in Greco-Roman wrestling. Website of the competition says.

Russia, Hungary and Turkey took the first three places.

According to UWW rules, 25 points are awarded for the 1st place, for the second — 20, the third — 15, the fifth — 10, the seventh — 8, the eighth — 6, the ninth — 4 and the tenth — 2.

The Kyrgyz Republic has one first, two third and three fifth places.

Zholaman Sharshenbekov won gold, Kaly Sulaimanov and Ruslan Tsarev won bronze medals at the Individual World Cup.

The Individual World Cup in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling takes place on December 10-20 in Belgrade (Serbia).