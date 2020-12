Kyrgyzstani Kaly Sulaimanov won a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Cup.

He defeated an Azerbaijani Talekh Mammadov in the fight for third place in the weight category up to 63 kilograms.

Earlier, Zholaman Sharshenbekov won a gold medal.

Aisuluu Tynybekova reached the final of the competition.

The Individual World Cup in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling takes place on December 10-20 in Belgrade (Serbia).