UNDP to provide legal aid to residents of several districts in Kyrgyzstan

The United Nations Development Programme in partnership with the nonprofit association «Lawyers of the Fergana Valley without Borders» have launched activities to provide legal aid to the citizens in 6 pilot communities, observing the minimum standards in the context of COVID-19. The organization reported.

According to it, activities aimed at improving access to legal information and legal aid in remote pilot communities have been launched.

«The pandemic is ongoing, unfortunately, but life has not stopped. Citizens still face a need to access to legal information and obtain necessary legal aid on various vital issues right here and right now. Some legal issues cannot be postponed until the pandemic ends. A comprehensive response to COVID-19 involves a multisectoral approach and cannot be limited to medical care alone. This also includes issues of social, economic and legal support to citizens,» UNDP notes.

The main task of the lawyers is to provide legal assistance within the existing Legal Aid Centers already providing municipal services to the citizens in the city of Aidarken (Kadamdzhai district), Isfana (Leilek district) in Batken province, as well as in Kok-Serek village (Ala-Buka district), Kashka-Suu (Aksy district) in Jalal-Abad province, and Kashkar-Kyshtak village (Kara-Suu district) and Tepe-Korgon (Aravan district) in Osh province.
