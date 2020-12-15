UNDP to provide legal aid to residents of several districts in Kyrgyzstan

The United Nations Development Programme in partnership with the nonprofit association «Lawyers of the Fergana Valley without Borders» have launched activities to provide legal aid to the citizens in 6 pilot communities, observing the minimum standards in the context of COVID-19. The organization reported.
According to it, activities aimed at improving access to legal information and legal aid in remote pilot communities have been launched.
The main task of the lawyers is to provide legal assistance within the existing Legal Aid Centers already providing municipal services to the citizens in the city of Aidarken (Kadamdzhai district), Isfana (Leilek district) in Batken province, as well as in Kok-Serek village (Ala-Buka district), Kashka-Suu (Aksy district) in Jalal-Abad province, and Kashkar-Kyshtak village (Kara-Suu district) and Tepe-Korgon (Aravan district) in Osh province.