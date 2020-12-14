Every second killed woman dies at the hands of partner or family member

Every second killed woman died at the hands of a partner or family member. Such data are provided by the UN, the information is posted on Twitter.

The study covered cases of gender-based violence in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

According to the organization, one in four women has experienced physical or sexual violence by a current or former partner. Every 15th girl was raped by a stranger.

Гендерное насилие в ВостЕвропе и ЦентрАзии:

Каждая вторая убитая женщина погибла от рук интимного партнера или члена семьи.

Каждая 4-я подверглась физическому или секс насилию со стороны нынешнего или бывшего партнера.

Каждая 15-я подверглась секс насилию со стороны непартнера. pic.twitter.com/lZlzpztF3B — ООН (@UnitedNationsRU) December 13, 2020

Every fourth married woman in Kyrgyzstan is physically or sexually abused. Nuray Mamytova, coordinator of the UNDP project «Ray of Light» told 24.kg news agency.

In 2019, compared to 2015, the number of criminal cases initiated on the fact of domestic violence increased almost three times.

«The number of murders due to domestic violence during this period has decreased from 12 to 4 cases, or three times. At least 7,831 cases were registered for eight months of 2020, in 2019 — 6,433. Compared to last year, the number increased by 21.7 percent,» she said.