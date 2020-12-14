14:57
Referendum on form of government: Campaign groups to be provided with airtime

Airtime will be allocated to campaign groups. Member of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) Kairat Osmonaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, there will be a draw for distribution of the airtime. «There may be several campaign groups. At the same time, deputies and officials cannot be part of them,» Kairat Osmonaliev stressed.

He added that the schedule would be approved today.

The law on holding the referendum entered into force on December 11, 2020.

The document provides for a nationwide voting throughout the country on Sunday, January 10, 2021, on the same day with the early presidential elections.

Voters are offered to choose the form of government in the Kyrgyz Republic:

  • Presidential republic,
  • Parliamentary republic,
  • None of the above.
