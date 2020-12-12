15:34
No deaths from coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

Not a single death from coronavirus has been registered in Kyrgyzstan for the past 24 hours. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

As the official data say, 1,307 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in total in the country.
