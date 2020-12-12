MFA: New government of Kyrgyzstan wages unprecedented fight against corruption

«The new government of the Kyrgyz Republic is waging an unprecedented fight against corruption and crime,» the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

The ministry «regretfully states that some social media users took out of context the content of the ministry’s message dated December 7, 2020, relating to Kyrgyz-American relations.» The Foreign Affairs Ministry recalled that during the last meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in combating corruption and criminals.

The Kyrgyz side is grateful to the American side for its goodwill and offer of partnership in this direction. Ministry of Foreign Affairs

«Consistently fulfilling the agreements reached with the American side, the ministry requested materials from the U.S. Embassy that could contribute to a fair investigation of high-profile cases. We hope that such cooperation, like any other, should be carried out strictly within the framework of legal norms and principles of interstate relations, the main of which is non-interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state,» the Foreign Ministry stressed.

The ministry noted that the government has repeatedly declared its firm position and intention to bring resonant criminal cases against corrupt officials and leaders of organized criminal groups to their logical conclusion. There can be no doubt that the assets stolen from the Kyrgyz people, obtained by criminal means, should be returned, and the perpetrators should be justly punished.

Cooperation with the American side has already borne fruit — some of the assets stolen from the people have been returned to Kyrgyzstan. Ministry of Foreign Affairs

«The joint work with our American colleagues to detect and return the illegally acquired assets continues. The Kyrgyz side is convinced that the parties can achieve even greater results,» the statement says.

The Foreign Ministry explained that the Kyrgyz side is ready to work closely not only with the United States, but also with other friendly countries, since corruption has turned into a transnational threat and causes serious damage to democratic institutions, the national economy and the rule of law.

Such a partnership is in the interests of Kyrgyzstan in sustainable development, strengthening democratic institutions, increasing the inclusiveness of the republic’s political system.

«By this statement, the Kyrgyz side reaffirms its open position and readiness for constructive cooperation on the aforementioned issues within the framework of international law and national legislation, expresses gratitude to foreign partners for the assistance provided,» the Foreign Ministry concluded.