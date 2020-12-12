Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021

Introduction of a ban on export of certain types of animals and agricultural products is proposed to be postponed to January 2021 in Kyrgyzstan. The draft government decree was submitted for public discussion by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation.

The ministry noted that they were approached by representatives of the Association for Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex and a group of corn farmers. They asked to lift the ban on the export of corn. The republic’s need for seeds and grain for animal feed is met. There is an opportunity to export 300,000-400,000 tons of corn to other countries.

Farmers have already signed contracts with representatives of foreign companies for the supply of corn kernels, prepayment has been made. If the ban is not lifted, Kyrgyz entrepreneurs will violate the contract and suffer colossal losses. Farmers engaged in the export of animals and rice applied to the Ministry of Agriculture with a similar statement. They presented contracts for the supply of live cattle to Uzbekistan with 100% prepayment.

Kaindy-Kant OJSC has difficulties. The plant signed a contract for the supply of sugar to the Republic of Uzbekistan. Carriages have been ordered to fulfill the agreements. At least 12 carriages were loaded from November 15 to November 20, 2020, which are still on the territory of the company. The plant is charged with fines for standing idle cars.

«Taking into account the concern of corn farmers, the draft decree proposes to exclude corn from the list of goods subject to export ban. To support domestic producers of agricultural goods, the draft decree proposes to postpone the ban on exports from Kyrgyzstan to January 1, 2021,» the Ministry of Agriculture added.