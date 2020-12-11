18:21
Kyrgyzstan ready to create mechanisms for accessing EAEU labor market

«Kyrgyzstan is ready to discuss and create additional mechanisms for access to the EAEU labor market, taking into account the necessary epidemiological requirements,» the acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov said today at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to him, the EAEU labor market is experiencing difficulties. In particular, this is due to the restrictions imposed within the fight against coronavirus.

At the same time, Talant Mamytov noted that it is extremely important for the union states to return to the issue of extending the effect of compulsory health insurance to members of workers’ families. «Participation in the EAEU is a priority area of ​​the foreign policy of the Kyrgyz Republic. We always stand for an open and constructive dialogue on the entire spectrum of issues within the Union,» he said.

Talant Mamytov also told that the strategic directions of Eurasian integration included an initiative to support catch-up economies. He is confident that it will play a key role in narrowing the gap between the national economies.

«The most urgent issue for Kyrgyzstan today is formation of a common gas market. Taking into account the peculiarities of gas supplies to the republic, I think that it is necessary to provide for a non-discriminatory approach to access to infrastructure for gas transportation, regardless of the country of origin, to meet the internal needs of the Union member states,» the acting President stressed.
