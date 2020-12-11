Ministry of Health to spend almost 50 million soms on purchase of ventilators

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan will spend 49,400 million soms on the purchase of medical ventilators. The state procurement portal says.

According to it, the ministry announced a tender for the purchase of 38 combined devices suitable for both adults and children.

It is noted that it will be necessary to provide documents confirming the compliance of the goods with the requirements of the technical specification, registration certificate of the Kyrgyz Republic or in the country of the manufacturer, a quality certificate and an authorized letter from production plant.