15:16
USD 84.80
EUR 102.51
RUB 1.15
English

Ministry of Health to spend almost 50 million soms on purchase of ventilators

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan will spend 49,400 million soms on the purchase of medical ventilators. The state procurement portal says.

According to it, the ministry announced a tender for the purchase of 38 combined devices suitable for both adults and children.

It is noted that it will be necessary to provide documents confirming the compliance of the goods with the requirements of the technical specification, registration certificate of the Kyrgyz Republic or in the country of the manufacturer, a quality certificate and an authorized letter from production plant.
link: https://24.kg/english/176409/
views: 82
Print
Related
Five corruption zones revealed in Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Health Minister asks political forces not to interfere with work of doctors
Health Ministry: Mortality statistics indicated in New York Times are incorrect
Kyrgyzstanis in USA to buy 10 ventilators for Osh and Batken hospitals
Four ventilation devices for 1.2 million soms donated to Tokmak hospitals
Ministry of Health asks citizens of Kyrgyzstan to refrain from traveling
Health Ministry not able to control sale of antibiotics without prescriptions
Kyrgyzstan develops new program on protection of public health
New treatment gives hope to TB patients in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets 5 hemodialysis machines
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading
Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek
11 December, Friday
15:03
Media experts intend to check articles included in new Constitution Media experts intend to check articles included in new...
14:38
Ministry of Health to spend almost 50 million soms on purchase of ventilators
14:03
Head of State Committee for Industry promises to launch Bozymchak
13:53
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 69.5 million people globally
13:15
Employees of Bozymchak field hold rally near Government House in Bishkek