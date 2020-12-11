Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 69.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 683,429 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 69,531,812 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (15,599,122), India (9,767,371), Brazil (6,781,799), Russia (2,546,113), Argentina (1,482,216), Colombia (1,399,911), Italy (1,787,147), Spain (1,720,056), France (2,391,643) and Great Britain (1,792,611).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 44,800,000. The figure grew by 472,277 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,580,867 people died from the virus (growth by 12,133 people for 24 hours), including 292,001 people — in the USA, 179,765 — in Brazil, 141,772— in India, 63,179— in the UK, and 112,326— in Mexico.

At least 76,718 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 183,493 cases — in Kazakhstan, 74,498— in Uzbekistan, 12,588 — in Tajikistan.