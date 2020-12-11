12:12
Health Ministry to appeal for lifting moratorium on inspections of pharmacies

The Department of Medicines and Medical Products under the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan will appeal to the Government with a proposal to lift the moratorium on inspections of pharmaceutical facilities. Deputy Director of the Department, Chinara Mambetalieva, announced at a press conference.

She noted that medicines are potentially hazardous to health products.

«Neither the patient, nor the doctor, nor the pharmacist can independently determine their quality and safety. Introduction of moratorium on inspections of business entities affects the quality of the products in the pharmacy chain. We will make a proposal to lift the moratorium on inspections of pharmaceutical facilities, this is a safety issue,» Chinara Mambetalieva noted.

The moratorium on inspections by state regulatory authorities was extended until January 1, 2022 in Kyrgyzstan.
