22:29
USD 84.80
EUR 102.92
RUB 1.16
English

Bill on referendum on form of government adopted in second, third readings

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a bill on holding a referendum on the form of government in the second and third readings. The decision was made today at a meeting of the Parliament.

In total, 63 deputies were registered before the voting. Four of them opposed the bill — Dastan Bekeshev, Kanybek Imanaliev, Aisulu Mamashova and Natalia Nikitenko.

Vice Speaker Mirlan Bakirov noted that the bill was adopted by majority of votes.

The document suggests choosing which form of government the Kyrgyzstanis want to live under — parliamentary or presidential one.

The deputies were unable to muster a quorum last week and postponed voting on the bill. At the same time, it was adopted in the first reading only yesterday, on December 9.
link: https://24.kg/english/176321/
views: 60
Print
Related
‘None of the above’ option to be added to referendum ballots
Experts: Any initiative on constitutional reform is illegitimate
Civic activists oppose holding of referendum in Kyrgyzstan
"Corridor of shame" for deputies formed at entrance to Parliament in Bishkek
MPs to consider bill on referendum in second reading today
Rally against referendum held near Parliament in Bishkek
Omurbek Tekebayev: Draft bill on referendum passed in violation of procedures
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading
Bishkek hosts another rally against referendum
Relevant committee approves bill on holding referendum
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes bill on referendum in first reading
10 December, Thursday
22:04
Bill on referendum on form of government adopted in second, third readings Bill on referendum on form of government adopted in sec...
21:55
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts budget for 2021
21:47
Ex-chairman of Financial Police Bakir Tairov detained in Bishkek
21:45
Former Deputy Chairman of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan put on wanted list
21:33
Emergency situation regime still in force in Kyrgyzstan