Bill on referendum on form of government adopted in second, third readings

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a bill on holding a referendum on the form of government in the second and third readings. The decision was made today at a meeting of the Parliament.

In total, 63 deputies were registered before the voting. Four of them opposed the bill — Dastan Bekeshev, Kanybek Imanaliev, Aisulu Mamashova and Natalia Nikitenko.

Vice Speaker Mirlan Bakirov noted that the bill was adopted by majority of votes.

The document suggests choosing which form of government the Kyrgyzstanis want to live under — parliamentary or presidential one.

The deputies were unable to muster a quorum last week and postponed voting on the bill. At the same time, it was adopted in the first reading only yesterday, on December 9.