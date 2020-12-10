19:29
COVID-19: Health workers not paid compensations for work in ‘red zones’

Medical workers who have worked in the ‘red zones’ cannot receive compensations in Kyrgyzstan. Secretary of the Security Council, Ryskeldi Musaev, announced during a coordination meeting on corruption issues.

According to him, medical workers file complaints with the Security Council.

The expert in evidence-based medicine, Bermet Baryktabasova, said that the military, civilians and medical workers working at closed institutions have not received compensations yet.

According to the Ministry of Health of the country, 608 medical workers received compensation payments. They were paid 200,000 soms each. In addition, the families of 30 deceased medical workers received 1 million soms each.

The total number of medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 is 3,986 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 3,695 of them have recovered.
