16:26
USD 84.80
EUR 102.92
RUB 1.16
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 68.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 670,496 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 68,848,383 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (15,384,264), India (9,735,850), Brazil (6,728,452), Russia (2,518,551), Argentina (1,475,222), Colombia (1,392,133), Italy (1,770,149), Spain (1,712,101), France (2,377,913) and Great Britain (1,771,545).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 44,300,000. The figure grew by 481,795 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,568,734 people died from the virus (growth by 12,836 people for 24 hours), including 289,357 people — in the USA, 178,995 — in Brazil, 141,360— in India, 62,663— in the UK, and 111,655— in Mexico.

At least 76,319 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 182,657 cases — in Kazakhstan, 74,352— in Uzbekistan, 12,551 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/176257/
views: 104
Print
Related
51 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Jalal-Abad region
Eleven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
527 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Three people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
379 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 76,391 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 68 million people globally
Ten more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
494 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
322 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 76,012 in total
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow
10 December, Thursday
16:15
Experts: Any initiative on constitutional reform is illegitimate Experts: Any initiative on constitutional reform is ill...
15:54
Officials: Problem of attracting investments is due to situation in Kyrgyzstan
15:39
51 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Jalal-Abad region
15:29
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 68.8 million people globally
14:55
Five corruption zones revealed in Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan