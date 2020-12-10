Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 68.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 670,496 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 68,848,383 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (15,384,264), India (9,735,850), Brazil (6,728,452), Russia (2,518,551), Argentina (1,475,222), Colombia (1,392,133), Italy (1,770,149), Spain (1,712,101), France (2,377,913) and Great Britain (1,771,545).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 44,300,000. The figure grew by 481,795 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,568,734 people died from the virus (growth by 12,836 people for 24 hours), including 289,357 people — in the USA, 178,995 — in Brazil, 141,360— in India, 62,663— in the UK, and 111,655— in Mexico.

At least 76,319 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 182,657 cases — in Kazakhstan, 74,352— in Uzbekistan, 12,551 — in Tajikistan.