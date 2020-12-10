Five corruption zones revealed in Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan

Expert group revealed five zones in the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, in which 84 corruption risks were found. The head of the ministry, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, stated at a coordination meeting.

According to him, as part of the transition to e-government, an open data portal was developed, where the initial information was uploaded.

«A service is currently being developed to automate licensing and permitting activities in the healthcare sector. It is planned to digitize all business processes from the moment of filing an application to obtaining a license without contacting the applicant. This is done to eliminate corruption mechanisms,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.