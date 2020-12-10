16:26
USD 84.80
EUR 102.92
RUB 1.16
English

Five corruption zones revealed in Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan

Expert group revealed five zones in the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, in which 84 corruption risks were found. The head of the ministry, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, stated at a coordination meeting.

According to him, as part of the transition to e-government, an open data portal was developed, where the initial information was uploaded.

«A service is currently being developed to automate licensing and permitting activities in the healthcare sector. It is planned to digitize all business processes from the moment of filing an application to obtaining a license without contacting the applicant. This is done to eliminate corruption mechanisms,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/176245/
views: 129
Print
Related
Criminal case initiated against Taiyrbek Sarpashev
Ex-head of Oktyabrsky district Konstantin Kutsenko placed under house arrest
Financial Police detain head of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek
Brother of Deputy Interior Minister Suyun Omurzakov placed in detention facility
Brother of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs detained in Osh region
Judge of Interdistrict Court detained in Bishkek
Chief Veterinarian of Kyrgyzstan detained on suspicion of corruption
Sadyr Japarov instructs to reduce bureaucracy and fight corruption
Deputy Chief of Traffic Safety Department detained on suspicion of corruption
Health Minister asks political forces not to interfere with work of doctors
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow
10 December, Thursday
16:15
Experts: Any initiative on constitutional reform is illegitimate Experts: Any initiative on constitutional reform is ill...
15:54
Officials: Problem of attracting investments is due to situation in Kyrgyzstan
15:39
51 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Jalal-Abad region
15:29
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 68.8 million people globally
14:55
Five corruption zones revealed in Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan