Border Service: Number of border incidents reduces 3 times for 5 years

A working meeting of border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was held at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Press service of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The meeting took place in Kara-Bak settlement, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan.

«Border representatives of the two states summed up the results of activities for 2020 and agreed on plans for interaction for 2021. Further, joint practical exercises were held for the heads of the border outposts on the observance of the mode of behavior by border guards on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border,» the statement says.

Such exercises have been reportedly held since 2015.

Over the past five years, the number of border incidents on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border has decreased three times. At least 32 incidents were registered on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in 2014, this year — nine.