Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 68 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 613,322 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 68,177,887 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (15,161,807), India (9,703,770), Brazil (6,674,999), Russia (2,492,713), Argentina (1,469,919), Colombia (1,384,610), Italy (1,757,394), Spain (1,702,328), France (2,363,169) and Great Britain (1,754,881).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 43,800,000. The figure grew by 423,305 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,555,898 people died from the virus (growth by 11,750 people for 24 hours), including 286,189 people — in the USA, 178,159 — in Brazil, 140,958— in India, 62,130— in the UK, and 110,874— in Mexico.

At least 76,012 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,721 cases — in Kazakhstan, 74,206— in Uzbekistan, 12,511 — in Tajikistan.