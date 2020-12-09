14:34
USD 84.80
EUR 102.84
RUB 1.15
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 68 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 613,322 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 68,177,887 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (15,161,807), India (9,703,770), Brazil (6,674,999), Russia (2,492,713), Argentina (1,469,919), Colombia (1,384,610), Italy (1,757,394), Spain (1,702,328), France (2,363,169) and Great Britain (1,754,881).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 191 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 43,800,000. The figure grew by 423,305 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,555,898 people died from the virus (growth by 11,750 people for 24 hours), including 286,189 people — in the USA, 178,159 — in Brazil, 140,958— in India, 62,130— in the UK, and 110,874— in Mexico.

At least 76,012 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,721 cases — in Kazakhstan, 74,206— in Uzbekistan, 12,511 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/176075/
views: 96
Print
Related
Ten more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
494 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Two people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
322 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 76,012 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 67.5 million people globally
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan could be provided with vaccine for one fifth of population
Kyrgyzstan registers no cases of COVID-19 in students due to school attendance
Kyrgyzstan has stocks of medicines and PCR tests for 2.5 months
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
9 December, Wednesday
14:23
Kyrgyzstan invites Uzbekistan to implement joint industrial project Kyrgyzstan invites Uzbekistan to implement joint indust...
14:12
Omurbek Tekebayev: Draft bill on referendum passed in violation of procedures
13:47
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 68 million people globally
13:01
Ten more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:57
494 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours