“Smart” bus stops could appear in Bishkek

«Smart» bus stops could appear in Bishkek. Nurlan Atykanov, Deputy Head of the City Transport Department of the Bishkek City Hall, announced at a briefing.

He recalled that the City Hall plans to create a department of transport and transport infrastructure, which, in particular, will deal with the opening of new and repair of existing bus stop complexes.

«There are many complaints from townspeople and carriers that there are not enough bus stops on certain streets, both in the center and in newly-built quarters. Various services deal with this issue now, as a result, construction may be postponed. Therefore, we also want to take the bus stops in a single pair of hands — under the department,» he said.

Nurlan Atykanov added that in the future the City Hall plans to install «smart» bus stops.

«What does it mean. There should be information in electronic form about routes, the interval of transport, Wi-Fi. There must be a warm room for the winter period. It is difficult to name the date of their appearance yet. After creation of the department, it will be necessary to prepare and agree on the necessary documents, then it will be possible to implement these projects,» he added.
