Artem Novikov makes speech in Kyrgyz at opening of airport in Isfana

Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov made speech in the state language at opening of airport in Isfana town, Batken region of Kyrgyzstan.

«Today is a special day for our country. Firstly, a new airport appeared in Kyrgyzstan. Secondly, I have good news for you. Dear residents of Isfana, we have to decently celebrate Iskhak Razzakov’s 110th anniversary. On December 5, the government agreed to name the airport after the statesman Iskhak Razzakov. I sincerely congratulate everyone,» the acting Prime Minister Artem Novikov said in his speech.

The updated airport was opened in Isfana town, Batken region on December 7. Its repair was carried out under the project «Reconstruction of artificial covering of elements of the airfield of Isfana airport.» The renovation included reconstruction of the runway, taxiway, aircraft parking and apron. The airport itself was built back in 1974. The airport served domestic Bishkek — Isfana — Bishkek flights.
