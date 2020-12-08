Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 67.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 554,603 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 67,564,565 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (14,949,229), India (9,677,203), Brazil (6,623,911), Russia (2,466,961), Argentina (1,466,309), Colombia (1,377,100), Italy (1,742,557), Spain (1,702,328), France (2,349,059) and Great Britain (1,742,525).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 43,400,000. The figure grew by 439,015 people for 24 hours.

At least 1,544,148 people died from the virus (growth by 9,041 people for 24 hours), including 283,703 people — in the USA, 177,317 — in Brazil, 140,573— in India, 61,531— in the UK, and 110,074— in Mexico.

At least 75,690 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 180,777 cases — in Kazakhstan, 73,904— in Uzbekistan, 12,469 — in Tajikistan.