COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan could be provided with vaccine for one fifth of population

Within the framework of COVAX Global Mechanism, the Kyrgyz Republic could be provided with vaccine against COVID-19. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, announced at a briefing.

According to her, Kyrgyzstan has applied for participation in distribution of the vaccine. «There is a certain portfolio of the vaccines, two of them are at the 3rd and 4th stages of clinical trials. Within the framework of the COVAX mechanism, the republic will be provided with the vaccine for 20 percent of the population,» she said.

Ainura Akmatova added that other countries are developing vaccines that will be carefully studied.
