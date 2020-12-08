Kyrgyzstan registers no cases of COVID-19 in students due to school attendance

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan did not register cases of COVID-19 infection associated with school attendance. The head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, announced this at a briefing.

According to her only 48 cases were registered among children from 7 to 17 years old in September, in October — 315. «As of December 1, at least 320 such cases were registered. At the same time, there were no cases related to school attendance, every of them was due to infection at home,» she said.

Ainura Akmatova added that the highest morbidity has been registered among people over 65 years old — 1,560 cases per 100,000 people.

Since March, 75,690 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic.