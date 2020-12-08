List of airlines operating flights from Russia to Central Asia expanded

More Russian airlines will be able to operate flights to Central Asia. Russian media report with reference to the Federal Air Transport Agency.

The list of Russian airlines that have received permission for passenger transportation abroad, including to the countries of Central Asia, has been expanded. It is known that 11 more companies got admission to international flights.

Planes of Nordwind, Red Wings, AZUR air and Azimuth will fly to Kazakhstan, Nordwind — to Kyrgyzstan and Red Wings — to Uzbekistan.