Tengiz Bolturuk appointed to Board of Directors of Centerra Gold Inc.

Centerra Gold Inc. announced appointment of Tengiz Bolturuk to its Board of Directors. Official statement of Centerra also announces resignation of Askar Oskombaev, former representative of Kyrgyzstan, from its Board of Directors.

As noted, Tengiz Bolturuk, a dual citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic and Canada, has extensive experience in the mining industry, with a focus in project and process management. He has over 30 years of experience in engineering and operations in the mining industry, with worldwide experience including in Canada, USA, Kazakhstan, Australia, and South Africa. Bolturuk received degrees in mineral processing and metallurgy from the National University of Science and Technology (ex-MISIS) in Moscow, Russia, and from the Clausthal University of Technology in Germany, respectively. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

Tengiz Bolturuk was nominated by Kyrgyzaltyn JSC pursuant to the Restated Shareholders’ Agreement dated as of June 6, 2009 entered into by Kyrgyzaltyn and Centerra.

«Centerra has benefited greatly from Askar’s knowledge and expertise, particularly in government and community relations, during his tenure on the Board and he will be sorely missed. On behalf of the Board and management, I thank Askar for his service to Centerra. We welcome Tengiz to the Board and look forward to working with him and to continuing our positive working relationship with Kyrgyzaltyn,» Michael Parrett, Chair of the Board of Directors of Centerra stated.
