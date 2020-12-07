Presidential elections: CEC returns documents to 13 candidates

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) returned documents to 13 presidential candidates. The CEC explained why.

These are candidates who voluntarily refused to participate in the race. They submitted their applications on December 3. Sadyk Sher-Niyaz and Sazykbai Turdumaliev withdrew from the race on December 1 at their own free will.

Eight people withdrew their candidacies earlier. Three more were issued certificates of non-compliance due to outstanding convictions. The CEC also returned documents to nine candidates. They did not provide a certificate of passing Kyrgyztest.

Participation of Kuban Choroev is also questionable. Those who did not submit their signature sheets and did not pay the electoral deposit before December 3 inclusive, are automatically disqualified.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan registers applicants until December 14 inclusive. Within two calendar days after registration, the candidate receives a certificate. If he or she was denied registration, they must be notified of this within 24 hours after the CEC made the decision.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021.